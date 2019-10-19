PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $144.70.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,972 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

