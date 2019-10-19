Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 1,249,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,256. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and sold 112,995 shares worth $3,146,014. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

