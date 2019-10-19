Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Plexus’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $66,972.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $430,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,359,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plexus by 119.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $700,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $10,217,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.38. 81,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Plexus has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.