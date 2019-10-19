Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $543.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 88.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $262,006.00 and $543.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00227413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.01129270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

