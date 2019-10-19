PlayChip Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $10.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042581 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.65 or 0.06131205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

