Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 347,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 236,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

PXLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 233,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 61.2% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 75.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

