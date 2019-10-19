Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,051.9% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

