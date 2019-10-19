Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Invests $230,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

