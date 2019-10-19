Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

