Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
About Piedmont Lithium
