Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 904,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,299. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

