Photon Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Photon has a total market cap of $98,867.00 and $5.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Photon has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,966.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.02171993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.02 or 0.02674798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00669029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00676896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00055570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00451225 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,809,619,945 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.