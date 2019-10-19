Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $77,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

