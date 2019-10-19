Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

