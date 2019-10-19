Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Pfizer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

