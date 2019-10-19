Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.98.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $430.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$2.57 and a 12-month high of C$12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

