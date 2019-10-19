Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $442,830.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $151,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,681.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,229. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $496,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $28.70. 31,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,606. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $533.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

