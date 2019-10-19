Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PAG has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 218,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,585. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

