Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.41 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

