Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.42.

PEB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 1,168,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

