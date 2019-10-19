PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 75,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,505. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

