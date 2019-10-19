PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut PaySign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,206,000.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,505,028.00. Insiders have sold 454,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

