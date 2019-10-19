Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.