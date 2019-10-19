PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $531,060.00 and approximately $188,560.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00228110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.01122036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,939,355 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

