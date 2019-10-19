Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PKOH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. 74,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 58.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 24.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

