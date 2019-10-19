Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,524,000 after acquiring an additional 480,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,708,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,739,000 after acquiring an additional 343,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

