Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 286,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

