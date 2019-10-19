Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.