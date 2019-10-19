Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.64.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.