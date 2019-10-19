Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gamco Investors were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 72,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gamco Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 901.65%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Raymond Avansino sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,404,900.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,503 shares of Gamco Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $80,063.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 80.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

