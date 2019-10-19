Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.