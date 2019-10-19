Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $140.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

