Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land Corp has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.92%.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 135,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,609,864.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,380,482.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

