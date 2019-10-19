Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3,555.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 258,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 251,474 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 121.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

