Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 203,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 92,213 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 440,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $590,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,361,486 shares in the company, valued at $102,324,391.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.03 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

