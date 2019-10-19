Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

