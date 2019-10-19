Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 669,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,079 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $595,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,863.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.