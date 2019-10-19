Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 1,728,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

