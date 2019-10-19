Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,245.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,173.56. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $868.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

