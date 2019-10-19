Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,845 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,111 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,850 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 483,966 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Shares of NBL opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.