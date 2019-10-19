Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FMC by 754.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 248.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 91.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

