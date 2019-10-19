Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 258.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,979,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 53.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,103,000 after buying an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.