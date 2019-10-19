Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 296,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.