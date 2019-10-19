Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 159.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 251,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

KIM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.