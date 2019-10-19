Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $56,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNR. Compass Point began coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock worth $338,088. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

