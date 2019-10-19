Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

