Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Buys 143,582 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 143,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,133.82. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 26,439 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $1,019,752.23.

On Monday, October 7th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 16,267 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $615,868.62.

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,125.65.

On Thursday, August 1st, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 96,861 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,307,408.67.

On Monday, July 29th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 41,300 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,854,370.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,107,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Anterix by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Anterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

