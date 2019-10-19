Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,993,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

