Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$17.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.64.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.3194745 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total value of C$61,338.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,663.52. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.82, for a total value of C$1,093,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,375 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,848.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,213 shares of company stock worth $4,903,920.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

