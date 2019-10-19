Orocobre (OROCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

OROCF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Orocobre has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

