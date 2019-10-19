Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orgenesis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes. The company deals with the combination of cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine into clinical development. Its operating segment consists of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization and Cellular Therapy Business. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment activity includes MaSTherCell, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. Cellular Therapy Business segment activity is based on its technology which demonstrates the capacity to induce a shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Orgenesis, Inc. is headquartered in Germantown, MD. “

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Orgenesis in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORGS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. 38,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,073. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 128.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 64.1% in the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 119,123 shares in the last quarter.

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

